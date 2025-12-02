Beating the Data Centers

media release: MADISON: JOIN THE STATEWIDE DAY OF ACTION AND PROTEST AGAINST DATA CENTERS

On December 2, Wisconsinites are rising up against the data center developers. Join PSL Madison, 350 Wisconsin, and 50501 Madison to demand a full moratorium on data centers across the state right now!

The state government is responsible for facilitating these data center developments by carving out tax breaks for them! We must turn the tide and tell them to kick these big tech companies to the curb!

We’re standing in solidarity with every city with proposed data center projects to demand a full moratorium now!

Together, we WILL stop them and take our state back. We’re America’s Dairyland, not America’s Dataland.

DATA CENTERS OUT OF WISCONSIN

https://www.facebook.com/events/940302005825099/