press release: On Labor Day Monday, September 2, 2019, the Spring Green General Store will celebrate BeatleFest #11.

Come and join in some fun in the back yard as fifteen regional groups play all Beatles music from 11 am to 6 pm. A special festival menu (named after several of your favorite Beatles’ songs) will be available along with local beers by Furthermore and Sand Creek and local cider by the Cider Farm. Trivia contests will be a part of the day.

Bring a chair (and perhaps some bug spray). No carry-ins please; this is a free family and (well behaved) dog friendly event.

If we can answer any questions, please call us at 608-588-7070.