Beatles vs. Rolling Stones Jam Battle

media release: Sing, listen, join in on your acoustic instrument. We’ve even got a grand piano to share. If you like Beatles and Stones music, this jam is for you. We’ll have some chord charts with lyrics up on the big screen for singing and playing along, and if you’d like to lead the group in a song or two, that’s great but not required. All levels of players and singers welcome. Just want to listen, that’s cool, too.

Some Fun Beatles vs Stones ‘Battle Ideas” we may do:

Days of the Week

Lady Madonna vs Ruby Tuesday

Animals

Octopus’ Garden vs Wild Horses

Loneliness

Eleanor Rigby vs Angie

Colors

Yellow Submarine vs Paint it Black

Flowers

Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds vs Dead Flowers

Chance Meetings

Don’t Pass Me By vs Sympathy for the Devil

I’ve Just Seen a Face vs Waiting on a Friend

Crying

Cry Baby Cry vs As Tears Go By

Possessiveness

Let it Be vs You Can’t Always Get What you Want

Saying Goodbye

You Won’t See Me vs The Last Time

Help/Getting High

With a Little Help from my Friends vs Mother’s Little Helper

Suggested donation: $3 members, $5 non-members