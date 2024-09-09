Beatles vs. Rolling Stones Jam Battle
to
Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Sing, listen, join in on your acoustic instrument. We’ve even got a grand piano to share. If you like Beatles and Stones music, this jam is for you. We’ll have some chord charts with lyrics up on the big screen for singing and playing along, and if you’d like to lead the group in a song or two, that’s great but not required. All levels of players and singers welcome. Just want to listen, that’s cool, too.
Some Fun Beatles vs Stones ‘Battle Ideas” we may do:
Days of the Week
Lady Madonna vs Ruby Tuesday
Animals
Octopus’ Garden vs Wild Horses
Loneliness
Eleanor Rigby vs Angie
Colors
Yellow Submarine vs Paint it Black
Flowers
Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds vs Dead Flowers
Chance Meetings
Don’t Pass Me By vs Sympathy for the Devil
I’ve Just Seen a Face vs Waiting on a Friend
Crying
Cry Baby Cry vs As Tears Go By
Possessiveness
Let it Be vs You Can’t Always Get What you Want
Saying Goodbye
You Won’t See Me vs The Last Time
Help/Getting High
With a Little Help from my Friends vs Mother’s Little Helper
Suggested donation: $3 members, $5 non-members