ONLINE: Beatles vs. Stones

media release: Live From ‘65 features the two greatest bands of all time in a virtual live TV special broadcast. In the mid 60’s, American audiences were first introduced to the British Invasion groups in their living rooms through television variety show specials. History is now reimagined as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones are together and go head-to-head on the same night. Broadcast in vintage black & white complete with a dynamic guest host, live audience and retro commercials you’ll go back in time to witness a virtual historic musical event.

This is a livestream with on-demand video available after the show. You can watch it live, or view the video through end of day April 26 (11:59 pm). The concert may be viewed on Apple TV, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, (iOS, and Android).

