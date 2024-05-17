media release: BEATMAKERS STOP SCROLLING.

Urban Community Arts Network is hosting BEATMAKERS BRAWL on Friday, May 17th.

If YOU win, YOU receive

$300 Cash

$100 Sample Labs Gift Certificate

Two hour session at Studio 22

One year of UNLIMITED distribution via Too Lost

It only costs $25 to battle! Do you have the hottest beats in Madison?

Judges:

Greg “G!Nx” Doby | Platinum Producer

DJ Pain 1 | Platinum Producer

+ SPECIAL GUEST JUDGE

Local Prize Sponsors:

Media 22, D.L.O., The Blast Muay Thai Kickboxing Plus

Platform Prize Sponsors:

Too Lost, The Sample Lab

Contact us to enter or learn more by visiting www.linktr.ee/ucanmadison