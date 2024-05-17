Beatmakers Brawl
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: BEATMAKERS STOP SCROLLING.
Urban Community Arts Network is hosting BEATMAKERS BRAWL on Friday, May 17th.
If YOU win, YOU receive
$300 Cash
$100 Sample Labs Gift Certificate
Two hour session at Studio 22
One year of UNLIMITED distribution via Too Lost
It only costs $25 to battle! Do you have the hottest beats in Madison?
Judges:
Greg “G!Nx” Doby | Platinum Producer
DJ Pain 1 | Platinum Producer
+ SPECIAL GUEST JUDGE
Local Prize Sponsors:
Media 22, D.L.O., The Blast Muay Thai Kickboxing Plus
Platform Prize Sponsors:
Too Lost, The Sample Lab
Contact us to enter or learn more by visiting www.linktr.ee/ucanmadison