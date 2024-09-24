Beats Without Borders

media release: Join us for an exploration of the evolution of Latin American music! From merengue to reggaeton, salsa to pop- we will discuss the global influences and histories of Latin music. Enjoy listening sessions, discussions, curated playlists and artifacts from the UW Music Library, prizes and more! Light refreshments will be served.

Latine Heritage Month: Illuminating Our Voices

September 15-October 15, 2024

This year’s theme, Illuminating Our Voices, showcases how Latine people share their passions and cultures through the arts. Ranging from dance to music, the visual arts to comedy, these forms of expression have bold and vibrant histories within Latine communities. Illuminating Our Voices amplifies the diversity within Latine cultures and allows individuals to share their stories in connection with the community. Join us this month as we uplift Latine voices with joy, power and pride. Find this year's events at https://students.wisc.edu/latine/.