ONLINE: Beau O'Reilly (album release)

media release: Beau O'Reilly CD release party

Constellation Chicago and Online, Saturday at 8 PM CDT

This show will be open for a distanced, in-person audience. Please buy a ticket ahead of time to come in person. You can buy a DUO ticket, which admits 2 people to sit together at a table on the floor, or you can buy a SOLO ticket, which admits 1 person to sit distanced from others on the elevated seats. You can get a ticket here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1 50836663521

The show will also be livestreamed. If you choose to watch the livestream, please support the artists by purchasing a donation-based ticket. You can watch the livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pphP8ddTKo

A concert to celebrate the release of THRIFTY, Beau O'Reilly's new album from Uvulittle Records. The album features lyrics by Beau, set to music by Sam Clapp, Vernon Tonges, Dez Desormeaux, Heather Riordan, Stephanie Rearick, Jeff Kowalkowski, Julian Berke, John Shaw, Chris Schoen, Julia Williams, Miles Sennett, T-Roy Martin, Jenny Magnus, and Miki Greenberg, plus two covers of songs by Jenny Magnus and Court Dorsey. Beau will sing and talk about songs from the album, with special guests Jenny Magnus and T-Roy Martin. This is a live event with limited in-person seating (reservations required), and live-streamed for all online.

Buy the CD here: https://uvulittle.com/catalog/ beau-oreilly/thrifty