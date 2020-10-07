ONLINE: Beau Travail

press release: MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema series returns this fall with online screenings of eight critically acclaimed and award-winning films from around the world. These are available to screen Wednesday nights beginning October 7. The series continues weekly through mid-December.

Each week, the Spotlight Cinema screening will be available online with a limited number of free views for MMoCA members. To register for access to view a film online, follow the Eventbrite link (available soon) on Spotlight Cinema. Non-members are also encouraged to register and will be prompted to pay directly through the distributor website (prices vary per film). Become an MMoCA member today for free access to the entire Spotlight Cinema lineup, and enjoy many other great benefits throughout the year!

Films will be available starting at 7 pm the night of the screening and will be available to view for a week.

October 7, 2020:

Beau Travail (1999, France, 93 min)

Dir: Claire Denis

Cast: Denis Lavant, Michel Subor, Grégoire Colin

Spotlight Cinema kicks off with a gleaming restoration of Claire Denis’s 1999 masterpiece Beau Travail, a film whose incalculable influence on art cinema over the past 20 years can be detected in numerous past and present Spotlight Cinema selections.