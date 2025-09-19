media release: Beautifica 360 follows the No.1 fastest selling fulldome music experience of all time, Mesmerica 360. Behind both, is the inspiration of visionary composer James Hood in conjunction with some of the world’s finest motion animators. Comprising a 360° journey through worlds real and imagined, the show is designed to promote joy with fantastic imagery in a fulldome planetarium experience. In short, Beautifica is a celebration of life!

The last few years have been an extremely challenging and fearful time for humankind and following the success of Mesmerica, which had truly captivated and delighted its audiences, it was time for James to go deeper as both an artist and composer.

What could assist humanity in recovering from the profound effects of a global pandemic and lockdown? His answer was Beautifica.

"I would like to invite you to join me on this adventure. Come celebrate the Beautifica of being alive!"- James Hood.

Beautifica is the perfect night out and family event with a running time of 60 minutes.

https://tickets.beautifica. show/madison

Presentations at:

4:45 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:15 pm, 8:30 pm Fridays

3:45 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:15 pm, 7:30 pm Saturdays