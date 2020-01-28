Beautiful Boy
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: WUD Film presents "Beautiful Boy" (2018) in collaboration with Live Free Madison.
USA | 120 minutes | R | DVD | Dir. Felix van Groeningen
"It is a film of rare emotional complexity and punch - not just wincingly sharp on the business of addiction in particular, but also a heart-piercing ode to fatherhood at large," - Robbie Collin, Daily Telegraph
Info
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies