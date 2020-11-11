Beauty and the Beast

Google Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-11 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-11 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-11 11:30:00 iCalendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-11 11:30:00

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney movie and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. Bar and Bistro open 2 hours prior to showtime. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).

Info

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-253-4000
Google Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-11 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-11 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-11 11:30:00 iCalendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-11 11:30:00 Google Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-12 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-12 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-12 11:30:00 iCalendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-12 11:30:00 Google Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-13 17:30:00 Google Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-14 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-14 17:30:00 iCalendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-14 17:30:00 Google Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-15 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-15 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-15 11:30:00 iCalendar - Beauty and the Beast - 2020-11-15 11:30:00