press release: Middleton Players Theatre will present Disney’s charming Beauty and the Beast. Complete with enchanted castles, bewitched household objects, cursed princes, and beautiful-but-odd town girls, audiences will fall in love with this tale as old as time, playing for five magical performances only, August 8th-11th at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St. in Middleton.

Disney fans are very familiar with the beloved tale of a haughty young prince who turns away an old crone, only for her to transform into a beautiful enchantress who curses him for his arrogance. The result is that the castle and all of its inhabitants are likewise transformed into animated household objects, all of whom are forgotten by the townsfolk. Elsewhere, a beautiful and intellectual young woman who longs for more than her “quaint, provincial town” makes a tremendous sacrifice to save her father from the wrath of the disfigured prince, by volunteering to become the beast’s prisoner. What follows is a tale of two people with little in common coming to understand and care for one another—feelings that must blossom into true love to break the enchantress’s curse.

This Disney stage adaptation is full of animated movie favorites, such as “Belle,” “Gaston,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Be Our Guest,” and “Something There,” along with new songs produced specially for the live production that are sure to become as dear to audience members as the old familiar tunes.

Following her successful direction of Sweeney Todd, Mari Bass returns to take on the gargantuan task of stage direction and choreography of Beauty and the Beast, while the highly capable Thomas Kasdorf both provides music direction and conducts the lush 20-piece orchestra. Principal cast members of this production include: Kelsey Odorizzi as Belle, the beautiful and intelligent ingenue who sees beyond the beast’s hideous appearance; Nathan Connor as the Beast, a cursed prince with a short temper who must earn Belle’s love; Carter Kryzyzaniak and Bobby Goderich as Lumiere and Cogsworth, respectively, the Beast’s comically argumentative companions; Ashton Siewert as Mrs. Potts, the warm and maternal teapot, and the adorable Donovan Lonsdale as Potts’s whimsical young teacup son, Chip; Cayla Rosche as the opera-diva-turned Wardrobe; Dan Jajewski as the pompous villain Gaston, who will stop at nothing to earn Belle as his trophy wife; Ryan Odorizzi as Gaston’s comedic buffoon sidekick Le Fou; and Karl Scheidegger as Belle’s loving and eccentric inventor father.

Beauty and the Beast will be presented at the Middleton Performing Arts Center at 2100 Bristol St., Middleton. Performance dates and times are August 8, 9, and 10 at 7:30PM, and August 10 and 11 at 2:00PM. Reserved tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors, $20/students, and $15/children, and can be purchased online at middletonplayers.com or at the door 60 minutes before each performance. For best seating online ticket purchases are strongly recommended.

Middleton Players Theatre was founded in 1990 and has produced over 40 shows in its 30-year history. Mainstage shows are produced at the acclaimed Middleton Performing Arts Center, while other smaller concerts and cabarets have been performed around the greater Madison area.