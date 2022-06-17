press release: Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney movie and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. There is a time limit, too: once a magical rose loses all of its petals, all hope will be lost and he will stay a Beast forever. The Beast’s enchanted household--populated by such beloved characters as Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Chip--watch anxiously as Belle and the Beast grow to understand and befriend one another. Their feelings grow ever deeper as the clock ticks and petals continue to fall off the enchanted rose--will they confess their love for one another before it is too late?

Performances will be held at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard Street, Verona on:

Friday, June 17 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 18 @ 7:30PM

Sunday, June 19 @ 2:00PM

Thursday, June 23 @ 7:30PM

Friday, June 24 @ 7:30PM

Saturday, June 25 @ 7:30PM

Estimated Run Time: 1 Hour and 30 Minutes + 15 minute intermission

In order to comply with VASD policies, Dane County requirements, and/or VACT COVID safety precautions: