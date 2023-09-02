Beauty
to
media release: BEAUTY
Art show presented by Dripsphere
Saturday, September 2nd 2023 3:30PM-11:30PM Free Art
8PM-11PM free music therapy( DJ)
Imaginary factory, 1401 Northern Court, Madison, WI 53703
BEAUTY phase .1 - ART SHOW
The Art Of Ethan Jackson
@expressiveethanjackson
Please join me in the celebration of my rebirth into beauty and my journey, interpreted through art and strengthened by love of self in a loving community
Food: Ahan - delicious dessert @ahanmadison
Cinn city smashburgers @cinncitysmash
Music therapists: Clownbaby @clownbebz
Jules @julianwiborg
Supporting Artists: Owen Tuohy @tuohy15
Jack Zarovy @genlore.woodcraft
You’re invited to Beauty