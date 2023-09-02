Beauty

Art show presented by Dripsphere 

Saturday, September 2nd 2023  3:30PM-11:30PM Free Art

8PM-11PM free music therapy( DJ) 

Imaginary factory, 1401 Northern Court, Madison, WI 53703

BEAUTY phase .1 - ART SHOW

The Art Of Ethan Jackson 

@expressiveethanjackson 

@dripsphere.me 

Please join me in the celebration of my rebirth into beauty and my journey, interpreted through art and strengthened by love of self in a loving community  

Food:  Ahan - delicious dessert @ahanmadison 

Cinn city smashburgers   @cinncitysmash 

Music therapists:  Clownbaby @clownbebz 

Jules  @julianwiborg 

Supporting Artists:  Owen Tuohy  @tuohy15 

Jack Zarovy  @genlore.woodcraft 

You’re invited to Beauty 

