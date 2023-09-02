media release: BEAUTY

Art show presented by Dripsphere

Saturday, September 2nd 2023 3:30PM-11:30PM Free Art

8PM-11PM free music therapy( DJ)

Imaginary factory, 1401 Northern Court, Madison, WI 53703

BEAUTY phase .1 - ART SHOW

The Art Of Ethan Jackson

@expressiveethanjackson

@dripsphere.me

Please join me in the celebration of my rebirth into beauty and my journey, interpreted through art and strengthened by love of self in a loving community

Food: Ahan - delicious dessert @ahanmadison

Cinn city smashburgers @cinncitysmash

Music therapists: Clownbaby @clownbebz

Jules @julianwiborg

Supporting Artists: Owen Tuohy @tuohy15

Jack Zarovy @genlore.woodcraft

You’re invited to Beauty