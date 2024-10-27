Bebop Bounty Big Band

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Cowboy Bebop Live is a multimedia experience highlighting the story of the critically acclaimed anime Cowboy Bebop. Presented by the Bebop Bounty Big Band, it is a 14-piece jazz ensemble showcase tailored towards anime fans for a way for them to experience the critically-acclaimed original series soundtrack, accompanied by scenes of the anime itself.

Info

608-241-8633
