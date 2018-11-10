Becas Program Scholarship Awards Luncheon

press release: Saturday, November 10: 11-11:30 AM Registration & Coffee; 11:30-1 PM Luncheon & Awards

Tickets are $50/person or $400/table (8). Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, 100% of proceeds from this event support Centro's Becas Program!

ABOUT THE BECAS PROGRAM:

At Centro Hispano of Dane County we believe that the time to invest in our Latino youth is NOW. One of the greatest barriers that young Latino students face when it comes to accessing, and staying enrolled in college, is the cost of higher education. For young Dreamers, this barrier is only more pronounced as they are ineligible for in-state tuition at many American colleges.

Through the Becas (Scholarships) Program, Centro offers annual scholarships to students who have been involved with the agency or enrolled in one of Centro’s youth programs to help further their educational goals and help cover the cost of higher education. The program has been in existence for more than 20 years. A minimum of four $2,500 scholarships are awarded to high school students, and two $5,000 scholarships are awarded to college students each year.

"I want to further my education after high school because I believe that knowledge is power and that I can go very far in life with higher education." Samantha Diaz, 2017 Becas Program Scholar