media release:﻿ Immaculate Flaws

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Gallery Talk: 6:00 pm

Reception: 5:00 – 7:30 pm

Friday, May 16, 2025

Closing Reception

Madison Spring Gallery Night

5:00 - 8:00 pm

This exhibition is the synthesis of a decade’s worth of work. It combines elements from Becca Cerra’s last three bodies of work: “Restriction, Perfection,” “Altered Aesthetics,” and “Hallucinations.”

With a deep personal connection to the basis of each body of work, Becca aims to tell the stories of those often silenced due to shame. Through a fusion of sculpture and dance, Becca manipulates the human body to tackle topics that are often spoken about in hushed voices and carry the weight of societal stigma and judgment. Her art reclaims the beauty and power inherent in perceived flaws and deviations from the norm. It is a catalyst for shifting perceptions around mental illness, disability, and the illusion of perfection.

This work is exhibited with deep gratitude for the variety of funding sources and many talented, dedicated collaborators who helped bring these works from concept to creation.

Biography

Becca Cerra graduated from Maryland Institute College of Art with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interdisciplinary Sculpture in 2014. Much of Becca’s current work falls into one of two categories: conceptual art and functional sculpture. Becca’s identity as a queer, female artist living with mental illnesses and physical disabilities informs the conceptual art she creates.

She teaches Blacksmithing and Welding classes at the Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, Minneapolis, MN, where she also serves as the Education and Access Coordinator. She is passionate about increasing accessibility in the arts.