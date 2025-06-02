Becca & Erik

media release: Welcome in summer as Good Shepherd brings the joy of good music, good food and good conversation together at Music Mondays! Each Music Monday will feature a different band, a pay-what-you-can meal from the Holy COW Food Truck and a local non-profit community partner. Proceeds will support that week’s featured organization. All are welcome—bring a lawn chair and a friend!

Becca Feldhacker, former director of Youth Ministries at Good Shepherd, and her brother, Erik Mortensen team up on guitars and vocals including covers of Fleet Foxes, Tallest Man on Earth, Leon Bridges, Peter Gabriel, Rush, Joy Oladokun, Ray LaMontagne, Bastille, and more!