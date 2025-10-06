Becca Murray (EP release)

× Expand Evelina Snell Photography Becca Murray sitting in a stone alcove. Becca Murray

media release: Becca Murray blends soulful indie pop with elements of rock and jazz. Her upcoming EP Skating By (out Dec. 12) delves into the challenges of your mid-20s - navigating the pull of routine while striving for dreams that feel just out of reach.

Exploring themes of uncertainty, love and loss, and the pressures of societal definitions of success, Becca’s music is both intimate and universally resonant. Her reflective lyrics contrast with lively arrangements, crafting a sound that’s simultaneously cathartic and energizing.