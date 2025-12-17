Becca Murray

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: With heartfelt vocals and a soulful indie pop sound, Becca Murray captures what it feels like to be finding your way. Blending rich grooves with reflective lyrics, her music explores connection, self-discovery, and staying true through life’s ups and downs. Her new EP, Skating By, traces the space between ambition and uncertainty. Free.

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Becca Murray - 2026-02-06 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Becca Murray - 2026-02-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Becca Murray - 2026-02-06 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Becca Murray - 2026-02-06 18:30:00 ical