× Expand Evelina Snell Photography Becca Murray sitting in a stone alcove. Becca Murray

media release: With heartfelt vocals and a soulful indie pop sound, Becca Murray captures what it feels like to be finding your way. Blending rich grooves with reflective lyrics, her music explores connection, self-discovery, and staying true through life’s ups and downs. Her new EP, Skating By, traces the space between ambition and uncertainty. Free.