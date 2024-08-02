media release: Becca Murray is a Madison-based acoustic singer/guitarist/songwriter, largely influenced by the classic rock/folk hits from the '70s, she plays a wide variety of covers ranging from the 1960s to today!

As a part of our Blooms on the Farm, we are excited to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Enjoy the beautiful zinnia and sunflower fields as you listen to local artists and enjoy your favorite beverage. Beverages and food cart will be available from 5:30-8:30 pm. Music will play from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Admission includes access to both the zinnia and sunflower field filled with photo ops, the backyard area with dozens of activities for all ages, baby goat visits, and wagon rides.

Tickets $13.98 +tax per person | $11.00 +tax for Seniors | Ages 2 and under FREE.