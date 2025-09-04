media release: The Bechdel Cast is coming to Madison (ever heard of it??) for a special live show! Join hosts Jamie Loftus and Caitlin Durante as they examine a movie (TBD) through an intersectional feminist lens using the Bechdel Test as a jumping off point!

Will there be brilliant, genius-level discourse? Yes! Will there be superfluous Shrek and Titanic references? Absolutely! Will there be games, trivia, costumes, and other show-stopping hijinks? Only one way to find out . . . see you there!