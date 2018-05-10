Becky Albertalli, Katie Cotugno, Julie Murphy

press release: A Room of One's Own is proud to welcome three authors of thoughtful young adult books, as part of the HarperCollins Epic Reads tour! Please join us in welcome a panel discussion of authors Becky Albertalli, Katie Cotugno, and Julie Murphy! The panel will be moderated by E.M. Kokie, author of Radical and Personal Effects.

Becky Albertalli is the author of the acclaimed novels Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda (basis for the beloved new movie LOVE, SIMON), The Upside of Unrequited, and the brand new Leah on the Offbeat. A former clinical psychologist who specialized in working with children and teens, Becky lives with her family in Atlanta. You can visit her online at www.beckyalbertalli.com.

Katie Cotugno is the New York Times bestselling author of Top Ten, Fireworks, 99 Days, How to Love, and the new book 9 Days & 9 Nights. She studied writing, literature, and publishing at Emerson College and received her MFA in fiction at Lesley University. Katie is a Pushcart Prize nominee whose work has appeared in Iowa Review, Mississippi Review, and Argestes, among others. She lives in Boston with her husband, Tom. Find out more at www.katiecotugno.com.

Julie Murphy is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Dumplin’, Ramona Blue, and Side Effects May Vary, as well as the recently published Puddin', . She lives in North Texas with her husband who loves her, her dog who adores her, and her cats who tolerate her. When she’s not writing, she can be found reading, traveling, or hunting down the perfect slice of pizza. Before writing full time, she held numerous jobs, such as wedding dress consultant, failed barista, and, ultimately, librarian. Learn more about her at www.juliemurphywrites.com.