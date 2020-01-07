Becky Franzel

press release: Discussing "Moving Forward: Essays on Rebounding, Rebuilding, and Reclaiming Your Life After the Loss of a Loved One," new book.

About the Book: There is no definitive guide on how to deal with trauma. Google does not have a complete answer to “How do I feel better again?” After I found my best friend and high school sweetheart dead, I didn’t know what to do or where to go. Instead of going to a therapist, as I probably should have done, I went on a series of disjointed, rambling road trips following the last band we saw together. I did not have a plan. I did not have any expectations. All I knew was I had to keep moving. It was in this constant manic motion that I somehow learned to live again. In this book, I hope to open up a larger discussion on mental health, and tell the story of those who survive past a suicide of a loved one. All proceeds made from this book will go directly towards Survivors of Suicide programs in each of the cities I visited during the year following my high school sweetheart’s death (Milwaukee, WI; Madison, WI; New Orleans, LA; St. Louis, MO; Cleveland, OH; Pittsburgh, PA; NYC, NY; Iowa City, IA; Boston, MA; Indianapolis, IA)

About the Author:"In 2016, my high school sweetheart committed suicide (he was a Madison law school student at the time, so Madison holds extra significance to me). In 2017, I decided to follow the last band we saw together, in a rambling, manic quest for reason trying to make sense of his death. I published a book on these trips in 2018 (This Road Must Go Somewhere), then went on a book tour recreating these trips. All proceeds from this book went towards the National Alliance on Mental Illness chapters in each city I visited during that year of self discovery."