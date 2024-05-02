media release: MEZZANINE GALLERY Spontaneous Arising features work by Becky Hiller, a Madison artist with a lifelong passion for creating. Hiller works with mixed media fiber, with a focus on texture, form, and color. Her subject matter is inspired by the natural world and personal experience. In her work, Hillr uses a variety of techniques including embroidery, punch needling, beading, and cord wrapping. When she is not making art, Hiller works as a mental health therapist, is a Zen practitioner, and an enthusiastic gardener.

These exhibitions will open on May 1 and run through June 22, 2024. The reception will take place on May 3 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM with additional programming planned throughout the course of this exhibition run.