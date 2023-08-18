7:30 & 10 pm, 8/18-19, Comedy on State. $25.

media release: Originally from Portland, Oregon, Becky Robinson is an LGBTQ+ LA-based comedian, writer, actor and voice-over star. You may also know her as the “Entitled Housewife”, the outspoken viral golf character Becky created to help spread laughter during the pandemic. Her explosively unique character antics and viral videos have racked up millions of views and fans across social media. Becky’s one-woman show, The Heavy Pour Tour sold out in theaters, comedy clubs and country clubs across the country September 2021 – 2022.

She’s back on the road again with an all-new variety show starring Becky’s wild cast of original characters. Becky Robinson: The She Gone Tour starts in 2023 including international dates. Always committed to connecting with her fans, Becky launched Start at Birth, an original podcast series capturing hilarious memories, behind the scenes stories and moments of vulnerability.

In addition to touring internationally as a stand up comedian, Becky was named a JFL Montreal New Face of Comedy where her stand out multi-character performance landed her a sketch show development deal and a number of voiceover jobs with DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Netflix. In 2016, Becky was cast on MTV’s Wild ’N Out with Nick Cannon where she also put out a Wild ’N Out Stand Up Special. Becky was the voice of “Parker J. Cloud,” an exuberant former rain cloud on a mission to brighten up everyone’s day, in Nickelodeon’s all-new animated series Middlemost Post.