media release: Originally from Portland, Oregon, Becky Robinson is an LA-based comedian, writer, actor, and voice-over star that has gone from viral sensation to a sold-out theater act.

You may also know her as the “Entitled Housewife”, the outspoken viral golf character Becky created who co-starred in the two virtual comedy variety specials she self-produced to help spread laughter during the yearlong pandemic. Becky’s explosively unique character antics and viral videos have racked up millions of views across social media and garnered fans across the country (and the country clubs!). In 2022, she released the original song ‘Mama Needs a Claw’ that can be heard on the radio or any major streaming service.

Today, the comedian is on her highly anticipated Member’s Only Tour and was included in Deadline’s “The Future Of Funny: 15 Comedians To Watch In 2025.” She continues to sell-out around the world and will be bringing her tour for the first time to Europe this June. In addition to touring internationally as a stand-up comedian, Becky was previously named a JFL Montreal New Face of Comedy where her stand-out multi-character performance landed her a sketch show development deal and a number of voiceover jobs with DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Netflix.

Robinson just filmed her first 1-hour stand-up special during her 3 sold-out shows at the iconic Boston venue, The Wilbur.

In November, Robinson will host her first She Gone Golfing: The Entitled Housewife Tulum Classic taking place at the PGA Riviera Maya November 6th-9th & November 13th-16th, 2025. Fans will be able to escape to paradise with Becky Robinson/Entitled Housewife, for an exclusive Gieurlz getaway to Mexico. Fans will get to tee off with the Entitled Housewife on world-class greens, then raise a glass and belt out their favorite karaoke anthems in true Gieurlz fashion. All set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mexico’s Maya Riviera.

Becky is the voice of Parker J. Cloud, an exuberant former raincloud on a mission to brighten up everyone’s day, in Nickelodeon’s animated series Middlemost Post. She was also a season regular on MTV’s Wild ’N Out with Nick Cannon where she also put out a Wild ’N Out Stand Up Special. Other appearances include Netflix’s The G Word with Adam Conover. Hulu’s Coming to the Stage, MTV’s Acting Out, ABC’s The Bachelor and Kevin Hart’s sketch series Writer’s Room.

As a writer, Becky has written for Comedy Central’s Not Safe, Snoop Dogg’s Joker’s Wild and FunnyOrDie.

For more information on Becky’s tour and projects go-to: www.beckyrobinsonthegreat.com.