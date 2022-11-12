Becky Wiles (album release), Beth Kille

media release: A heartfelt mix of self-discovery, nostalgia and second chances, pianist and singer/songwriter Becky Wiles debuts her all-original Folk/Country/Christian album, Free Kind of Me, with toe-tappin' hoedowns full of banjos, fiddles and slide guitars, soaring string and piano ballads, a sweet love song duet, and even a 1940s nightclub blues jam with a raunchy solo trumpet. Wiles' vocal delivery is both vulnerable and powerful, playful and defiant; a little raspy, with that signature yodely crack that fans have come to know her by.