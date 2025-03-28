3/28-4/12, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 4/12), and 2 pm, 4/6. $25.

media release: By Steven Dietz; directed by Sean Langenecker and Megan McGlone.

Have you ever been tempted to flee your own life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage — with no prospects for change on the horizon. Then one night a socially inept and grief-stricken millionaire stumbles into the car dealership where Becky works. Becky is offered nothing short of a new life…and the audience is offered a chance to ride shotgun in a way that most plays wouldn’t dare. BECKY’S NEW CAR is a thoroughly original comedy with serious overtones, a devious and delightful romp down the road not taken — and brace yourself for the curves!

The play will be performed without an intermission. After the play, take a brief intermission anyway: members of the cast and the Monkey Business Institute will be performing an improv based upon the play and its characters. Barrels of fun!

Presented on the Evjue Stage

March 28 - April 12

THE CAST

Becky – Kelly Maxwell

Joe – Travis Bedard

Chris – Dan Fogarty

Steve – Nick Kaprelian

Walter – Whitney Derendinger

Kenni – Katherine Garcia

Ginger – Dana Pellebon