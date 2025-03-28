Becky's New Car
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
3/28-4/12, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 4/12), and 2 pm, 4/6. $25.
media release: By Steven Dietz; directed by Sean Langenecker and Megan McGlone.
Have you ever been tempted to flee your own life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage — with no prospects for change on the horizon. Then one night a socially inept and grief-stricken millionaire stumbles into the car dealership where Becky works. Becky is offered nothing short of a new life…and the audience is offered a chance to ride shotgun in a way that most plays wouldn’t dare. BECKY’S NEW CAR is a thoroughly original comedy with serious overtones, a devious and delightful romp down the road not taken — and brace yourself for the curves!
The play will be performed without an intermission. After the play, take a brief intermission anyway: members of the cast and the Monkey Business Institute will be performing an improv based upon the play and its characters. Barrels of fun!
Presented on the Evjue Stage
March 28 - April 12
THE CAST
Becky – Kelly Maxwell
Joe – Travis Bedard
Chris – Dan Fogarty
Steve – Nick Kaprelian
Walter – Whitney Derendinger
Kenni – Katherine Garcia
Ginger – Dana Pellebon