Become a Spiritual Warrior

media release: Life is full of challenges and stresses. Often our normal reaction is to develop an anxious or negative mind, and relate to ourselves as a victim, as powerless. Come learn how to develop and strengthen your confidence and power, protect your mind from discouragement, and increase your experience of peace and happiness.

“I will conquer all obstacles, and none shall conquer me” is the attitude of a spiritual warrior. Using Buddhist wisdom and meditation, we can flip the script and learn how to respond to difficulties with a calm, steady mind – skillfully letting go of stress and anxiety, and transforming life’s difficulties into opportunities to improve our good qualities.

This workshop includes two 1hr 15min sessions. Each session includes teaching and guided meditation. You’ll also have the opportunity to ask questions. Suitable for all levels of experience. Everyone welcome!

Cost: $20