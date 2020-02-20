Becoming a Dane County Foster Parent

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: At any given time, approximately 8,000 children are in foster care in Wisconsin. Join Dawn Douglas-Mellom, Foster Care Coordinator, and learn how you can get involved and make a difference.

Contact Dawn Douglas at Dane County Foster Care at 242-6303 or https://fostercare.dcdhs.com with questions.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-242-6303
