Becoming Family: Staff Stories

press release: As the organization approaches its 30th birthday – we want to share more Nehemiah stories – and hear yours!

Relationships to others and the community are at the heart of Nehemiah. Join us for a monthly online “Becoming Family: Stories from Staff and Supporters” gathering that will give you the opportunity to hear the stories of how Nehemiah staff and supporters came to the organization – and how Nehemiah has impacted their lives.

Our June gathering will feature Nehemiah's Executive Vice President, Harry Hawkins. If you have interacted with Harry before you know that he loves a good story and always has a good story ready for any situation. You won't want to miss hearing about Harry's journey to Nehemiah and how he has made a tremendous impact on the organization.

Harry Hawkins is an in-demand trainer, speaker, and consultant, bringing over ten years of management experience to Nehemiah. He holds multiple degrees in Business Administration with a focus on Organizational Behavior. Harry is an author, a business owner, and a dreamer.