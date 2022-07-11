Becoming Family: Stories from Staff & Supporters

press release: As the organization approaches its 30th birthday – we want to share more Nehemiah stories. – and hear yours!

Relationships to others and the community are at the heart of Nehemiah. Join us for a monthly online “Becoming Family: Stories from Staff and Supporters” gathering that will give you the opportunity to hear the stories of how Nehemiah staff and supporters came to the organization – and how Nehemiah has impacted their lives.

Our June gathering will feature Rev. Lilada Gee. You won't want to miss hearing about Lilada's journey with Nehemiah and how she helped establish the direction of the organization.

With more than 30 years in the fields of education and social services, Lilada Gee founded Black Woman Heal—a Madison based non-profit organization that inspires Black women to join her in her life’s work to defend Black girlhood, by creating safe places for Black girls as well as themselves, to heal.

Lilada created the foundation of Nehemiah’s youth enrichment programs from the beginning. A dynamic voice on behalf of Black girls and women throughout the African Diaspora who carry the heavy burden of generations of sexual trauma, as well as their own—Lilada has committed her life to the defending of Black girlhood and the healing of Black women.