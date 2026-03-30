Becoming
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Becoming is a presentation of new original fashion designed and manufactured by The Vault and inspired by the artwork on view in MMoCA. The Vault is a UW-Madison student organization where participants explore the many facets of the fashion industry, with a focus on the intersection of art, business, and technology.
Space is limited, advanced registration recommended.
Info
courtesy Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events