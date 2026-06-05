media release: “Becoming Wisconsin: A Revolutionary Path” will be held on Sunday, June 7, at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historic Site in Portage. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Moving between five “stations,” you will hear the stories of pivotal moments and lives that shaped Wisconsin’s early history, with special ties to this year’s 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

Free tours of the log cabin and Garrison School are being offered and an America 250 commemoration will be held at 3 p.m.

Refreshments will be available at Screamin’ Zeman’s food truck.

Owned and operated by the Wisconsin Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historic Site is located at 1824 State Road 33.

Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historic Site overlooks the point where Louis Joliet and Father Jacques Marquette left the Fox River to portage to the Wisconsin River in 1673. It includes the Surgeons Quarters log cabin where U.S. Army surgeons resided from 1834-54 and the Garrison School, a one-room schoolhouse built in 1850. The cabin has been listed on the Register of Historic Places since 1970.

For more information, email us at fortwinnebagohistoricsite@gmail.com or call (608) 742-2949.