media release: ADULTS AGE 18 + // $50 FOR 1 CLASS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

We are thrilled to announce our Community Artist Series! Join artists as they share their craft via asynchronous programming. We aim to connect local artists and artistic education with the Monroe Street Arts Center community and Madison residents. We are inviting experienced and passionate local artists who excel in their artistic fields to teach and inspire others. These workshops will include a diverse range of mediums, such as drawing, painting (acrylic, watercolor, etc.), fiber art, and jewelry. Emily Marie will host our first Friday workshop for September! Paint a 5"x7" Bee-lieve in yourself watercolor. All supplies included.

Register with Monroe Street Arts Center