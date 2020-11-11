ONLINE: Beefing Up Markets and Processing

media release: Beefing Up Markets and Processing: A panel discussion on beef markets and processing bottlenecks

Brought to you by the Columbia, Sauk and Chippewa County Farmers Union Chapters

Panelists:

Dorothy Harms, Valley Springs Farm, Vice-President Sauk County Farmers Union Kurt Larson, CEO, Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association (invited) Jeff Swenson, Livestock and Meat Specialist, DATCP

Moderator - Sarah Lloyd, NelDell Farms, Vice-President Columbia County Farmers Union

We will hear from panelists on what they are seeing in beef markets, including processing opportunities and challenges. There will be time for Q&A from participants. We will wrap up the session with a look at the current Wisconsin Farmers Union policy book and how it covers the issues we heard about in the discussion. WFU members are invited to stay on the zoom call after the panel and discussion to talk about possible Resolutions regarding beef markets and processing for the 2021 policy process.

Columbia County Farmers Union we will be following the panel and resolutions discussion with our Annual Meeting. We'll elect our 2021 officers and Board and can discuss other resolutions that we want to put forward for the 2021 Policy Process.