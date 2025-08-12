× Expand Bob Koch BEEFUS on stage at the Harmony. BEEFUS

media release: $10

BEEFUS was birthed in a plastic womb deep under the earth in a shocking illegal meat stimulation facility. Escaping through the terlit, mucking blindly through the sewers, BEEFUS emerged to enlighten, redeem, and vaguely sicken the hu-man race. Flanked by a troupe of fanatical cult trombonists and pursued by black-clad goons, BEEFUS may soon appear in front of you. A fixture at disreputable Madison music-holes for a decade or more, BEEFUS is here to save your wet pink hu-man skin. They croon a primeval lullaby: Resist! Undulate! Think hard about your fluids! Don't let them wiggle your meat fork! Submit to the groovy clatter of BEEFUS!