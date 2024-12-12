× Expand Bob Koch BEEFUS on stage at the Harmony. BEEFUS

media release: BEEFUS and WORT team up at Madison's new freakiest of dives, the GAMMA RAY on Thursday December 12 to deliver...THE NAUGHTY LIST

When the Ghosts of Xmas Past pick lonely barfly Ebeneezer Spooge to be the new Santa Claus, they hook him up with Slavic bag lady Maya Stolichnaya as the new Mrs. Claus. Together these two burnt-out cynics recreate Christmas as BLITZMAS with a zombie Elf army, and new traditions like Hiding Poo In Secret Places and Pushing Random People Into Taxis.

An all-original one-time performance with costumes, music, FX, all-new story and songs.

Performed by nine members of BEEFUS, simulcast on WORT's Psychoacoustics.

Additional fun in the form of free prizes, and a tie-in promotional drink "The Creamed Corn Martini" in a commemorative collectible glass, available at the Gamma Ray bar.

Admission TBD, but all proceeds will go to WORT Community Radio.

Previous BEEFUS Xmas specials include:

https://beefus.bandcamp.com/ album/rude-ralph-the-red- faced-rage-deer

https://beefus.bandcamp.com/ album/how-the-glurk-stole-xmas