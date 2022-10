× Expand Shadie Jayne Beefus

thespaceship.tv livestream concert. $5.

media release: BEEFUS, the most far-out ensemble in Madison, takes to the "airwaves" with a full livestreamed concert performance via Madison's The Spaceship, a hi-definition showcase for local talent. Expect bizarro visuals, flickering film snippets, disturbing performance art, and songs that make you question your own sanity. Tickets are $5, available on The Spaceship's website.