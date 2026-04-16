Beefy Wizard Con is a celebration of indy RPGs and skirmish-scale war games with an emphasis on connecting creators with players. Come here to mix and mingle with gamers who embrace the DIY spirit, punk aesthetic, and homebrew rule systems.

DATES: Friday, May 1st - Sat, May 2nd

LOCATION: Madison Labor Temple

ADDRESS: 1602 S Park St, Madison, WI

In addition to scheduled games the convention will include:

Open gaming tables

Mordheim Tournament (it's out of print! It counts!!)

A kit-bash challenge on Friday

Sellers bazaar on Saturday morning (register for this as a vendor by signing up for the event as a participant)

Kit-bash painting awards given out Saturday afternoon (register for the contest by signing up for the event as a participant)

Beefy Wizard Con will be a small (50-100) person event with a focus on community-building and a close knit setting.

If you are indie creator who has submitted an event please email me at dungeonsnhammers@gmail.com, likewise if you're part of a local gaming group and want to sponsor a table email me.