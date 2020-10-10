press release: New Glarus Beer, Bacon & Cheese, October 10, 2020 from 1-5 PM!

Wristbands are $45 in advance. Enjoy live music and unlimited sample size portions of beers, bacons, and cheeses in beautiful downtown New Glarus, starting at 1:00 PM, October 10.

Wristbands and your sampler beer glass can be picked up the day of the event starting at 1:00 PM at the New Glarus Visitor Center, 418 Railroad Street. We recommend bringing your paper receipt as proof of purchase.

Event takes place rain or shine. If the event is canceled due to health concerns, refunds will be issued, but no refunds will be available for any other reasons. No wristbands will be available for purchase the day of the event. All attendees must be over 21 and please leave your dog at home. Water bottles are allowed, and water will also be for sale. A limited amount of non-drinker wristbands are available for $25.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-glarus-beer-bacon-cheese-2020-tickets-99374307228