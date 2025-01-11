Beer Belly Plunge

media release: Plunge into Okee Bay to help us raise money for the Dane and Merrimac Volunteer Fire Departments. $25 registration fee includes T-shirt and bragging rights. Top three sponsorship forms also win a prize. Proceeds benefit the fire departments and Lucky’s will donate 10% of sales from 9 am to 4 pm.

Please register at the bar in advance if possible. Hot drinks and soup specials will be available afterwards as well as a hot tub on the patio to warm up!

Breakfast and Bloody Mary Bar begin at 9 am

Registration begins at 10:30 am

Plunging 11 am - Noon

Meat raffle at 2 pm

Thank you to our sponsors: 1848 Construction, Baker Real Estate Team, Frank Beer, Manke Enterprises, Bachmann’s Spa, and Lodi Sausage Company.

All plungers must sign a waiver and be 21 or over. The bathrooms off the patio will be available for changing.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1700551660516654/