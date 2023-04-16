Beer, Bubbles, BALLET!

media release:Have you ever wanted to try ballet? Do it the fun way! A short ballet class complete with Karben4 beer, wine, and prosecco for a fun, casual way to try ballet with adult libations. Learn the most ubiquitous and ridiculous steps with plenty of breaks for rest…or drinks, your choice.

Tutu and former training not required! Must be 21 or older to attend. Be prepared to show ID. $35 individual / $60 couple

Sponsored by: Jason Thomas Homes. Beer provided by: Karben4.

2:00 - 4:00pm, Sunday, April 16, Central Midwest Ballet Academy, 2831 Parmenter Street, Middleton, WI 53562