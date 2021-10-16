Beer Cave Restoration Celebration

media release: Join Dane County Parks to celebrate the restoration completion of the historic Beer Cave at CamRock County Park. The event includes a presentation by Richard Moen on the history of the area and the beer cave and a description of his volunteer restoration efforts on the beer cave. The presentation will be followed by remarks from Dane County Parks on the importance of volunteer efforts for completing projects like this and will end with a "grand reveal" of the restored beer cave entrance. Stone soup and Sunshine Brewing Company "beer cave" oatmeal stout and a special farmhouse ale will be served.

The Beer Cave is located on the southern end of CamRock County Park, along the main CamRock trail. Use the Rockdale trail entrance (the historic Rockdale Mill Site or the Sheldon St entrance) for the shortest hike in.