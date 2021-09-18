Beer Tasting Bonanza

press release: Join us at Quivey's for an exclusive beer tasting event! Starting at 12pm and ending at 4pm on 9/18/2021 enjoy some amazing beer from over 20 different breweries!

Quivey's will provide an appetizer sampling from 1:30 pm until about 3pm to showcase some of our amazing treats. Spend the afternoon with us and enjoy some Wisconsin fun!

$65 plus tax and gratuity. Ticket price includes: Entrance to the tasting event, Quivey's Grove Beerfest 4oz glass, appetizer buffet access, beer swag, and of course lots of delicious beer.