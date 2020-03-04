press release: Bierock bar and restaurant is hosting Beer Trivia in Madison on Wednesday, March 4, starting at 7:30 p.m. Theme trivia takes place the first Wednesday of every month at Bierock. There is no cost to enter. Prizes will be bestowed to the winning teams. Gift certificates to Bierock will be awarded up to first, second and third place, depending on attendance. The size of teams is unlimited. Customers can feel free to compete as an individual or a larger group.

All the questions for this event will have something to do with beer and the brewing process. One question might range from the history of the now defunct Fauerbach Brewing Company in Madison while the next might center around the German Beer Purity Laws or Reinheitsgebot. But there will be other elements as well. Perhaps the most intriguing will be a blind taste test. Can you identify the beer being served?

Join us next month for yet another Oddball Trivia event. In February, it revolved around The O.C. Next month in April it will be about Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Every month after that we’ll be coming up with new and unique themes to pique your interest.

Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.