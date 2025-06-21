Beers with Queers

× Expand courtesy Gwen La Roka A close-up of Gwen La Roka. Gwen La Roka

media release: A riotous evening of stand-up comedy at The Forward Club, Breese Stevens Field's flamingo-themed soccer club bar and performance space!

With stand-up performances by all-queer cast of comedians headlined by Gwen La Roka:

Gwen La Roka is without a doubt a rising star of stand-up. She hit the comedy scene with an explosive energy that quickly won the hearts of her audiences and led to performances at world famous comedy clubs such as The Laugh Factory, Zanies, and The Improv.

Her honest comedic approach, meshed with her physical humor, has crowds from all ages and backgrounds laughing at life, together. Gwen has worked with some of today's funniest comedians like Gina Yashere, Felipe Esparza, Aida Rodriguez, & Finesse Mitchell, as well as legendary Paul Rodriguez & George Wallace.

Gwen has written and directed her own one woman show titled "Mi Casa Es Tu Casa", which sold out the entire 13-show run debut in Chicago just last year. She also recently had some fun as a voiceover actor for a Viva Films role in "Around the World in 80 Days".

Winner of the '21 NY Latino Film Festival Latino Stand Up Comedy Competition, she is now the first Latina from Chicago to make her comedy special debut on HBO Max. Catch her now on "Entre Nos: The Winners 3".

With supporting performances by: Jess Martinez, Ashleigh Gradel

Hosted by: Aris Awes

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter The Forward Club through the door on the right inside Gate 6.

Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/688130416888326

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.