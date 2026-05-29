Beers with Queers

× Expand Michael Regan Claire Sundbye on stage. Claire Sundbye

media release: A riotous evening of stand-up comedy in a colorful, intimate showspace at Hotel Indigo, a historic paint factory-turned hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the event!

With performances by: Claire Sundbye, Cameron Gillette, Rey Tang

Hosted by: Aris Awes

Doors open at 7:30PM; Show starts at 8PM. ***Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building

Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/945637725054015

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.