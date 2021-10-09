media release: On Saturday, October 9th, 2021, Cactus Club, Palomino Bar and Goodkind will team up to host the 5th annual Beet Street Fall Festival. This family-friendly event runs noon-6pm, with free admission.

Cactus Club has curated a lineup of rising stars: Chicago's modern disco darling, Ric Wilson, will headline with direct support from LA psych-rockers Frankie & The Witch Fingers. Fantastic Milwaukee artists CREDENTIALS and Clayton will also play. CREDENTIALS is a noisy, math rock 4-piece fronted by Cat Ries (No/No, Rio Turbo, Pleasure Thief) with a debut album coming out this November. Clayton continues to turn up the heat into fall. A distinguished vocalist, Clayton crafts a broad range of stylized R&B with lush harmonies. Intergenerational quintet Mariachi Zomara will kick things off complimented by the DJ stylings of Cozmiika between sets.

This block party celebrates community organizations doing incredible work across the city and state. Teens Grow Greens, Girls Rock Camp, Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Midwest Renewable Energy Association and Bayview Historical Society will all have a presence in addition to several mutual aid groups and health resource centers. Interactive games from our friends at Music Go Round.

The Beet Street Music Video Showcase highlights a wide-range of filmmakers in Milwaukee and beyond through a curated selection of music videos, documentary shorts and more. This showcase will screen on loop in the live room of Cactus Club throughout the day.

Honeypie’s Great Midwestern Pie Championship is a crucial part of the festivities. Bake and enter your favorite pie to win prizes! Outstanding seasonal cocktails will be available from all three establishments in addition to caramel apples, roasted corn and food from Frida’s Cocina Taco Truck, Twisted Plants and more. To round out the party, there will be an artists market that includes book/zine vendors, farmers, local honey purveyors, custom clothing and a punk rock rummage sale.

Beet Street Fall Festival provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy. The event aims to connect people, communities and causes in a space that enriches all senses. There will be an emphasis on youth participation and activities. As is the case with all Cactus Club events, eclectic music programming will be at the forefront of this fall party.

An afterparty hosted inside of Cactus Club, will feature six multigenre artists and DJs. $10 cover • 18+. Proof of vaccination required for all artists and attendees.